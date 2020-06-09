Shahril Shamsuddin reappointed as Mimos chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― National applied research and development (R&D) centre, Mimos Bhd, an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), has reappointed Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin as its chairman for the second time in twelve years effective May 18.

Mimos said Shahril, 58, the President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sapura Energy Bhd previously holds the position from January 16, 2005 to July 4, 2008, succeeded Datuk Wira Omar Kaseh, who completed his three-year tenure.

“During his previous term with Mimos, the centre had shifted its focus from business development to R&D for commercialisation towards national competitiveness,” it said in a statement today.

It said Mimos also became the first government agency to be fully committed towards embodying integrity and ethics as part of its corporate governance in transforming the national R&D culture.

“The reappointment of the oil and gas magnate is attributed to his management expertise, corporate leadership and capabilities in technology-intensive fields,” it said.

Shahril holds a Master of Science in Management of Technology from MIT Sloan School of Management, USA and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from California Polytechnic State University, USA.

He was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Technology Management by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in May 2013. ― Bernama