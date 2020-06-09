Report: Musa Aman walks free of 46 corruption, money laundering charges

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Umno’s Tan Sri Musa Aman was fully acquitted today of nearly four dozen charges of corruption and money laundering related to the award of logging contracts during his tenure as Sabah’s chief minister, according to a news report.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin made his decision after Musa’s team applied earlier for a conditional discharge of the 46 charges.

According to a separate report by The Edge Markets, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers was withdrawing all the charges against the Umno leader

“Yes, all charges have been withdrawn and Tan Sri (Musa) has been acquitted and discharged altogether,” defence lawyer Francis Ng was quoted as saying in the report.

This is the second high-profile discharge of personalities from the previous Barisan Nasional administration since the new Perikatan Nasional government was installed in March.

Last month, Riza Shahriz Abd Aziz — the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak — was conditionally discharged of laundering over US$248 million (RM1.08 billion) in funds linked to the 1MDB scandal.

MORE TO COME



