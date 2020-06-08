Leaders, MPs congratulate Agong on his birthday

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah on His Majesty’s birthday.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Several government leaders and Members of Parliament congratulated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty's birthday celebration today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah regarded the concern by Al-Sultan Abdullah in helping to address the Covid-19 crisis, including postponing all His Majesty’s birthday celebrations, as extraordinary.

“His Majesty went to the ground to see for himself how the frontliners perform their duties in hospitals and on the road and in His Majesty’s speech when opening the Parliament sitting last May 18, His Majesty called on all MPs to stand up and applaud all the frontliners who are fighting to save the people from Covid-19.

“His Majesty’s concern for the well-being of the people is praised by the whole nation. He truly holds to the principle of ‘Raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada’ (The Ruler and the People are Inseparable) and so does Her Majesty, the Permaisuri Agong and family members of the royal couple,” he said in his Facebook posting.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, in his Facebook, prayed for Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“I and all your subjects pray that His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong will continue to be on the throne with all the glory and greatness, for Their Majesties’ long and healthy life and for Their Majesties to always be in Allah's grace and honor,” he said,

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on his Facebook, also prayed for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s long life and that His Majesty’s reign will always be in Allah's favor.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Al-Sultan Abdullah's wisdom in ruling the country has not only enhanced national unity and social stability, but has also empowered the country in going through the challenging times.

“His Majesty has also raised a deep awareness of our capability as a nation, hence convinced the people to accept and meet every challenge," he added.

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, through their respective social media platforms, also congratulated the Al-Sultan Abdullah on His Majesty’s birthday.

“I, on behalf of Pakatan Harapan and Keadilan (PKR) pray to Allah S.W.T for His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, as well as members of the royal family, to be blessed with His mercy and guidance and always be in good health,” said Anwar. — Bernama