Ismail Sabri: Some sports, recreational activities to resume starting June 15 under RMCO

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — The government will begin lifting restrictions on sporting and recreational activities from next Monday as part of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said operators of sports complexes or centres must first fill in a notification form via the International Trade and Industry Ministry, so that they can obtain the standard operating procedures (SOP) and be monitored by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“The notification form can be accessed online starting today. The ministerial council on MCO also agreed to allow the public to conduct non-contact sports and recreational activities in outdoor and indoor facilities, starting June 15,” he said during the daily press conference.

These include individual sports such as badminton and weightlifting, two-wheeled and four-wheeled motorsports, extreme sports including gliding, surfing and skydiving, as well as recreational sports including aerobics and yoga.

“Permission will be granted on the basis of adhering to social distancing, of at least one to three metres for static activities such as weightlifting and running on treadmills, and three to five metres for dynamic activities such as practicing for football, hockey, and rugby.

“However, for team sports including football, rugby, hockey, volleyball, as well as fighting sports like karate, taekwondo, and silat, the meeting has decided they cannot be played for the time being (tidak boleh dimainkan secara permainan),” Ismail said.

The organising of sporting championships and competitions also remains prohibited at this stage, so as to prevent mass gatherings.

“Water sports activities in the pool are similarly prohibited. The Youth and Sports Ministry, National Security Council, and Health Ministry, will discuss the matter and synchronise the SOPs in detail before making a decision,” he said.

The reopening of sports and recreational activities under the RMCO is expected to apply to gymnasiums, closed halls such as badminton halls, multi-sports complexes, snooker centres, and other sporting centres.