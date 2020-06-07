PM: Malaysians still can’t leave country under recovery MCO till Aug 31

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announces the recovery movement control order during a live broadcast in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period from June 10 until August 31, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

While the country’s borders remain closed, he said domestic tourism activities will now be allowed to resume operations under the RMCO since the government has allowed interstate travel.

“To kickstart the national economy and relaxed cross-border travel restrictions, domestic tourism activities are now allowed. So my fellow citizens can bring along your families to travel around the country after having gone nowhere for the past three months.

“For those desiring to travel overseas, hold on to your plans because our borders remain closed,” he said in a televised broadcast.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said interstate travel will be allowed beginning June 10, with the exception of areas declared under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Muhyiddin had previously announced the closure of Malaysia’s border to travellers on March 18, the same day the country’s first movement control order (MCO) was enforced.