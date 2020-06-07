PM: CMCO to be replaced with recovery movement control order with further relaxations beginning June 10

Muhyiddin said interstate travel will be allowed to resume on June 10. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that the country's first-ever movement control order (MCO) will continue until August 31 under the new recovery movement control order (RMCO) set to begin on June 10.

In a special televised broadcast, Muhyiddin also said interstate travel will be allowed to resume on June 10, with the exception of areas declared under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), as the nation moves towards the Covid-19 recovery stage.

“This evening I would like to announce some great news. The conditional movement control order (CMCO) scheduled to expire on June 9 will be replaced with the RMCO beginning June 10 until August 31.

“Under the RMCO, more relaxations will be given to my fellow citizens to conduct their daily activities while adhering to existing standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

Malaysia has been under the MCO and a subsequent relaxed version known as the CMCO for more than two months since March 18, with the sixth phase or the current CMCO scheduled to end in two days’ time on June 9.

