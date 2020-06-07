Non-Muslim marriage registrations delayed by MCO must be resolved by July 31, says senior minister

Ismail Sabri had earlier said that wedding registrations for non-Muslim couples can be carried out during the ongoing conditional movement control order provided the standard operating procedures are adhered to. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Non-Muslim couples whose marriage registrations were affected or delayed by the movement control order (MCO) have until July 31 to complete their registrations, said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail explained that couples have until the end of July to resolve their registrations without having to submit a new application and pay the fees required.

Ismail Sabri stated that the National Unity Ministry and National Registration Department (NRD) viewed the matter seriously, with the latter to provide the necessary standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The special meeting has decided that all affected marriage registrations must be completed

before July 31, 2020, so that they can be done without the need for new applications or fees to be paid again.

“The NRD will provide the SOP for marriage and divorce registrations for non-Muslims. The NRD will also allow marriage registrations to take place in 171 houses of worship (temples, churches or religious associations) that have the National Unity Ministry’s approval to operate throughout the MCO period,’’ he said.

On June 3, Ismail Sabri stated that wedding registrations for non-Muslim couples can be carried out during the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO), provided the standard operating procedures (SOP) are adhered to.

Marriage recitations can be done but only with four people present, including the bride and groom, along with two witnesses.