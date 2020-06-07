Despite Putrajaya’s OK, Melaka CM says not yet to barbers, hair salons, markets

Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said Melaka is not yet ready to allow barber shops, hair and beauty salons, the morning open markets, ‘pasar malam’ as well as bazaars to operate again on the date announced by the federal government on June 10 and 15. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, June 7 — Melaka is not yet ready to allow barber shops, hair and beauty salons, the morning open markets, ‘pasar malam’ as well as bazaars to operate again on the date announced by the federal government on June 10 and 15.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said this was because the state government would first review the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry as the state also had its own SOP.

He said the opening of the economic sector, especially the morning and night open markets, as well as bazaars would involve large groups at a time, therefore it has to be planned and implemented in detail to restrain the spread of Covid-19.

“These two SOPs will be examined in close consultation with the National Security Council and the Special Committee Addressing Covid-19 and will be announced in the near future as they involve many aspects including social distancing, the extent of the market area involved and how to control visitor arrivals at any one time.

“We understand and sympathise with the situation of traders in the sector but at the same time public safety must be taken into account. After all market operations in each state is different,” he told reporters after a visit to the packaging and distribution centre of personal protective equipment here, today. — Bernama