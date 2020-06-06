Senior minister: PM to make announcement on CMCO tomorrow

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says an announcement will be made tomorrow by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin related to the conditional movement control order. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Senior Minster Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed that an announcement will be made tomorrow by the prime minister related to the conditional movement control order (MCO), hinting it could bring good news for bachelors looking to return to families across state lines.

When asked to clarify if new standard operating procedures had been decided affecting bachelors looking to reunite with their families, Ismail avoided answering the query, adding that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin might address the issue tomorrow.

This was in reference to the government’s decision last week to allow married couples separated due to the MCO to cross state lines and be reunited with their spouses.

“For bachelors and such who are looking to cross states, I have been made to understand that tomorrow the prime minister will announce something.

“So let’s just wait, because I am afraid if I announce anything, it might differ from what the PM says, or if I say anything it will precede the prime minister which cannot happen.

“Surely there will be many topics that will be addressed, so for bachelors, be patient and wait for the announcement tomorrow,” he added.

It is unclear what the nature of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement will be, with many anticipating it to be related to the potential lifting of the conditional MCO that is scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 9.

The conditional MCO has been in effect since May 4, allowing most economic sectors to resume operations amid tight social distancing and health regulations.

It was preceded by the MCO, which only allowed essential services to operate, which was enforced from March 18 to May 3.