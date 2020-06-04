Socso: File complaints against employers who fail to pay Wage Subsidy, Employee Retention Programme incentive

Employees who have not received payments under the Wage Subsidy Programme and Employee Retention Programme from employers can file a complaint to Socso. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Employees who have not received payments under the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) and Employee Retention Programme (ERP) from employers can file a complaint to the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Socso’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said in a statement today that enforcement action could be taken against irresponsible employers who fail to make these payments.

“Employers who have received the PSU and ERP payments should pass it on to employees who are eligible.

“Socso will not compromise with any employer who abuses government aid, as the government’s goal through the Prihatin Stimulus Package being implemented is aimed at easing the burden of employers and workers,” the statement said.

According to him, complaints can be made through the hotline or at any of the nearby Socso offices.

According to Mohammed Azman, as of yesterday (June 3), Socso has received 307,171 applications from employers representing 2.49 million workers.

“Of the applications received, Socso has approved 288,544 and the rest are still in in the act of applying, pending queries or rejected for not meeting the programme’s requirements.

“Of the total, 283,986 employers have received the first wage subsidy payments while 169,322 employers have received the second payments,” he said.

Employees can check if their employer has received the wage subsidy payment via the list at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my/psu/.

For any inquiries, the public may contact Socso via email [email protected] or call 1300228000. — Bernama