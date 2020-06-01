Foreign minister: Malaysians in US advised to avoid protest areas, follow curfew orders

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein called on Malaysians in the US to register with the Malaysian Embassy to facilitate channelling of aid if necessary. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Malaysians in the United States have been advised to stay clear of areas of protests and abide by the curfews imposed after thousands of US citizens across the country took to the streets following the death of a man during a police arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last Monday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein also called on Malaysians there to register with the Malaysian Embassy to facilitate channelling of aid if necessary.

“The situation in the US is very uncertain now following protests in several cities... Take care & #StaySafe!,” he tweeted today.

AFP reports that Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta were among US cities ordered to be under curfew since Saturday to quell civil unrest sparked by police brutality protests across the country.

On May 25, a black American, George Floyd, had his neck pinned to the ground by the knee of a police officer for nine minutes even as he pleaded to not being able to breathe.

Floyd was pronounced dead in hospital later and video footage of the incident that went viral led to angry protests on the back of a history of police brutality cases against black Americans. — Bernama