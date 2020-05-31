Embassy urges Malaysians in US to remain vigilant, exercise caution

People gather during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota May 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Malaysian citizens in the United States have been advised to remain vigilant and exercise increased caution to ensure their safety and well-being, following civil protests in various cities there.

An advisory issued by the Embassy of Malaysia in Washington DC also advised Malaysian citizens to avoid areas of protests, stay at home and abide by curfews imposed by the local authorities.

“Those who have yet to register with the Embassy are advised to do so, in case of any emergency,” said the statement.

The embassy said so far, it had not received any report or notification of Malaysian citizens who have been harmed or injured due to the ongoing protests over claims of racism and police brutality in various cities across the United States.

“Malaysian citizens who are in need of consular assistance may contact the embassy via email: [email protected] / [email protected] or telephone: +1-202-572-9700,” it said.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in protests over the death of a man, George Floyd, during an arrest in Minneapolis on Monday.

AFP reported that Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta were among several US cities to announce curfews on Saturday in a bid to stem violent anti-police protests breaking out across America. A night time curfew was also implemented in Louisville, Kentucky as the US continues to be rocked by demonstrators. — Bernama