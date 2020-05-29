Hamzah: Dr Mahathir told me to find a way for Bersatu to leave Pakatan, erode confidence in DAP

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin claimed today that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instructed him to strengthen the party by finding ways to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH) and erode the people’s confidence in DAP, among other measures.

The former Umno man was responding to questions on allegations that he intentionally wrecked Bersatu, after being invited to join the party in February last year, by organising the Malay Dignity Congress.

“There were discussions from time to time on strengthening party support and eroding people’s confidence in DAP.

“At that time, I carried out my work at the then prime minister’s behest. What I did was the Malay Dignity Congress. I can’t possibly do that if I did not get instructions from the prime minister.

“There were several other discussions with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Peja (Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu) and Dr (Abdul) Latiff (Ahmad) in Tun’s own home to find ways for Bersatu to leave Pakatan Harapan.

“We did it all together until Tun himself resigned,” he told reporters during a press conference at Bersatu’s headquarters here today, referring to Mahathir.

Hamzah, who is the Larut MP, joined Bersatu along with Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Shahbudin Yahya (Tasik Gelugor) and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah) in a ceremony at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya on February 12 2019 officiated by Dr Mahathir himself.

Hamzah said that all Bersatu members, including him and party president Muhyiddin, were shocked by Dr Mahathir’s decision to resign from the party, saying he did it without discussing it with them.

He said all Bersatu MPs backed Dr Mahathir to be the prime minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last February and gave him the mandate to be their leader.

“However, history has shown that Dr Mahathir is not supportive of the idea. It is not me who is dividing the party, but him, by resigning and not receiving (majority) support (to be the prime minister),” he claimed.

Hamzah also denied the claim that the February crisis was masterminded by Muhyiddin, saying that God chose him to lead and asked all Bersatu members to give him their support.