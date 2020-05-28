Ismail Sabri: No action against foreigners with visas, social passes that expired during MCO

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The government will not take legal action against foreigners whose visas or social visit passes expired during the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because the Immigration Department and related government agencies were closed and foreigners could not renew their permits or passes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Foreigners who want to return to their respective countries can do so by just showing their return tickets at the airport despite having expired passes or permits.

“For those who are keen to stay longer, they need to request an appointment first with the Immigration Department to renew their visa via online under the department’s online appointment application (STO),” said Ismail Sabri in his daily press conference today.

He was asked later about foreigners with expired social visit passes and said the same applied to this group.

On March 20, the Home Ministry issued guidelines for foreigners with expired visa permits or passes.

This included foreigners in the country who are holders of the short-term social pass, temporary employment pass, expatriate pass, student pass, dependant pass, and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) pass if the pass expired during the MCO period.

The ministry stated that pass holders will be allowed to return to their home country without having to renew their pass.

For those intending to renew their current pass, it must be done within 14 days after the MCO period ends.



