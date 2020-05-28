DBKL: Taman Tasik Titiwangsa closed because too many visitors during CMCO

DBKL said the decision to close the park was because there have been too many visitors since the loosening of restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) since May 4. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall today said that Taman Tasik Titiwangsa will be closed to the public indefinitely starting today.

DBKL said the decision to close the park was because there have been too many visitors since the loosening of restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) since May 4.

“Please be informed that Taman Tasik Titiwangsa will be fully closed to the public beginning today, May 28, 2020 until a later date. This is to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak due to the large visitor presence in the park.

“However, jogging activities are still permitted outside the park,” DBKL said in a statement today which was posted on their Facebook account.

On May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the CMCO period which will end on June 9.

Under CMCO public parks are allowed to open for activities with stringent adherence to the health SOP such as social distancing.