After recent spike, Malaysia hits record low of 15 new Covid-19 cases today

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysia is back in the low double digits in terms of new Covid 19 cases today, a contrast from yesterday’s figure which was among the highest new cases detected in a day since the movement control order (MCO) began.

With just 15 cases today, this represents the lowest number of cases since the MCO began and the third time that new cases are below 20. The last two times were on May 12 (16 cases) and May 16 (17 cases).

In contrast, yesterday’s 187 cases is actually the fifth highest since March 18.

The top five days in terms of daily new cases were March 26 (235 new cases), April 3 (217 new cases), March 23 (212 new cases ) and April 2 (208 new cases ).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 15 new cases today, only nine were locally transmitted. Of that number, five were locals and four were foreigners.

“Six were brought in from abroad — four from Egypt and one each from the United Kingdom and Pakistan,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press conference today.

“The double digits are in line with our projections from before, while the spike from the last two days were due to new clusters at immigration depots among foreigners,” he said.

No deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll at 115 or 1.51 per cent

Dr Noor Hisham also said 42 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,083 or 79.8 per cent.

“Up to now, eight Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in intensive care units (ICU). Of that amount, four cases require assistance breathing,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that Malaysia contributed 0.14 per cent of the total Covid-19 death toll of 348,610 worldwide.

“Despite returning to double digits, we are still worried about another spike in cases because of visits during Raya and interstate travel,” he said.