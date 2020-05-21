ERL revises its train schedule from Saturday for remainder of CMCO

ERL, in a statement here today, said there will be no train services before 6am and after the last train departure at 11.10pm starting Saturday. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) is revising its train schedule starting Saturday (May 23) for the remainder of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to suit current passenger loads.

ERL, in a statement here today, said the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit are currently being operated as a combined service from 6am to 11.10pm every day.

“Trains will run every 30 minutes during peak hours on weekdays, and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours, weekends and national public holidays.

“There will be no train services before 6am and after the last train departure at 11.10pm,” the statement said.

The statement also said that journey time between KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) would be 35 minutes (KLIA2: 39 min) and at KL Sentral, all departures and arrivals would be through the KLIA Transit Station.

Meanwhile, the schedule will be reviewed periodically and adjusted if necessary to suit the growing passenger ridership and a new schedule will be published prior to implementation, after consultation with and approval from the relevant authorities, the statement added.

On May 4, ERL resumed a limited-service schedule with trains running every 20 minutes during peak hours on weekdays, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours, weekends and national public holidays after the company had suspended its services from April 4 due to very low ridership numbers during the first phase of the MCO. — Bernama