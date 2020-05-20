Heavy rain, strong winds fell trees in Ipoh

Fire and Rescue Department personnel removing a tree that fell on a vehicle along Jalan Hospital after heavy rain and strong winds in Ipoh, May 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Ipoh Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, May 20 — Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds brought down several trees at a few different places in Ipoh today.

The uprooted trees also caused damaged to several properties and vehicles.

The State Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the incidents took place at five different locations in Ipoh at around 5pm.

“The trees fell at Jalan Hospital, Jalan Too Kee Lin in Ipoh Garden, Taman Fair Park, Wallecourt and Jalan Pasir Putih,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman also said that in the Jalan Hospital incident, the tree fell on a Nissan X-Trail SUV and blocked both sides of the road, causing traffic congestion.

“However, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

“Firemen have cleared all the trees and the works have been completed at around 7pm at a few areas,” the spokesman added.

Separately, the heavy rain also caused a big signboard belonging to a shop owner to fall on three cars parked in front of the building along Jalan Sultan Yusof.

The pictures of the damaged vehicles were also making the rounds on social media. It was learnt that no casualties were reported in the incident.