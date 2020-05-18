SWM identifies locations in need of cleaning operation during Aidilfitri in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN, May 18 — Solid waste concession and public cleansing company, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM) has identified several locations in Negri Sembilan that need attention and cleaning operation ahead of Aidifiltri and during the celebration.

Melaka and Negri Sembilan regional manager Dr Al’ Ashari Othman said SWM would focus its cleaning operation in 32 public markets, shopping complexes and supermarkets (48), central bin locations (66), apartments (38) and army camps (13) statewide.

“Besides that, the work would also involve 11 tourist attractions in Negri Sembilan,” he said in a statement here today.

Al’ Ashari said SWM has prepared 37 compactor lorries for the first day of Aidilfitri and 172 for the second day, involving a total of 1,369 workers.

“The company carries out solid waste collection and public cleansing as usual during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and prioritises workers’ safety by ensuring that they wear complete personal protection equipment (PPE) to prevent Covid-19 infection,” he said.

He added that any complaints and enquiries can be made through the Indahkan Malaysia line at 1800 88 7472 and SWM WhatsApp at 012-6180082, as well as email at [email protected]. — Bernama