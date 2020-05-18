Lawyer charged with four counts of CBT

Herlina Kamisiah Sauli was alleged to have committed the offence by using for her own personal use RM30,159 given by Rosdiana A. Mangkona for a house purchase and three others over the sale of their houses. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — A lawyer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM330,350.81, belonging to her clients.

Herlina Kamisiah Sauli, 42, made the plea before judge Azwarnida Affandi.

She was alleged to have committed the offence by using for her own personal use RM30,159 given by Rosdiana A. Mangkona for a house purchase and three others over the sale of their houses.

They are Tan Chang Ngiap, involving RM68,191.81; N. Selvam (RM72,000) and Mubarak Hussain Akhtar Husin (RM160,000).

The lawyer, who was arrested last May 15, was charged with committing all the offences at a legal firm in Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara here, between Feb 25, 2011 and Feb 1, 2012.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and with fine and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Azwarnida allowed her bail of RM20,000 in one surety for all charges and set June 22 for mention. — Bernama