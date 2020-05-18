Kedah allows Friday, Aidilfitri prayers with conditions

Kedah Mufti Datuk Sheikh Fadzil Awang speaks at a press conference at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 18 — Kedah will allow all mosques in the state to perform Friday prayers during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 22 onwards as well as the Aidilfitri prayers on 1st Syawal (the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri) on condition the number of people allowed to attend is limited to 12.

Kedah Mufti Datuk Sheikh Fadzil Awang said that the decision had been consented to by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

“Only 12 people will be allowed in to ensure the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (NSC) and Health Ministry (MOH) are complied with.

“The Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department’s Mosque Management Division will ensure that the one-meter social distancing between each member of the congregation is adhered to, while everyone is required to perform their ablution at home (before coming to the mosque) and to bring their own prayer mat.

Besides, he said, Friday sermons would be shortened while the duration for the mosques’ gates to be opened between before and after prayer time would also be limited.

“The related SOP will be issued to the 576 mosques across the state soon,” he said.

Sheikh Fadzil hoped that the decision would provide some relief to the Muslim community in the state after seven weeks of not having Friday prayers. — Bernama