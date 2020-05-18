Johor police: No new development in Patrick Teoh’s case, investigations ongoing

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay during a press conference in Johor Baru April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today said that the investigation against actor and former radio personality Patrick Teoh, who was remanded here last week for allegedly insulting the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution, is still ongoing.

He said there have been no new developments related to the case involving Teoh at present.

“The police are still investigating the case,” he said briefly when asked at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today

Teoh was released on police bail last Thursday, having been remanded since Sunday.

Police had earlier said that they were finalising their investigation paper and are waiting for a forensic report.

On May 9, Teoh was arrested by a police team from the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at the Petaling Jaya Police headquarters.

The Johor police had acted on two reports lodged by two men, a software developer and contractor, claiming that Teoh had insulted Tunku Ismail.

Police also raided the 73-year-old’s Armanee Terrace apartment unit in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya, where Teoh’s Apple MacBook Air was seized during the search.

However, there was no mobile phone on him as he claimed to have lost it the day before.

Teoh’s arrest came after he was alleged to have posted an obscene sentence when he shared a video where Tunku Ismail was seen firing automatic firearms as part of his Johor Military Force (JMF) training exercises.

The post with the obscene sentence has since been deleted from his Facebook page on May 14.