BN, Bersatu, PAS and three others agree to form Perikatan Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Two coalitions and four parties have agreed today to officially be part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), formerly an ad hoc arrangement to form a federal government.

The decision was announced in a joint statement by coalitions Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

BN is formed of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, while GPS include Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party.

However, the statement does not state whether the six will work towards making PN an official political entity.

