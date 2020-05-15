Mukhriz: Unwise for switch in Kedah govt now; priority should be people’s welfare

Mukhriz lamented the fact that the bond of friendship could be snapped so easily. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — It would be unwise for a change in the Kedah state government now, as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration looks to prioritise the people’s welfare in the coming days leading up to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations later this month, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said.

Mukhriz’s remark comes after recent political developments in Kedah which saw two PKR assemblyman, Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) quit the party and express support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“In Kedah’s case we have no due date or time limit so even if you want to make changes to the (state) government, it is more reasonable for us to prioritise the people’s welfare and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let us settle that first and also Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan are also making preparations to celebrate Aidilfitri so I think it is unsuitable for us to concern ourselves with excessive politicking,” he said during a Facebook Live discussion on post-Covid-19 measures and adapting to the new norm with three other PH leaders last night.

Other panelists in attendance were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yow, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How, who moderated the session.

Describing betrayal in politics as ‘unfortunate’, Mukhriz, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) deputy president, lamented the fact that the bond of friendship could be snapped so easily.

“I got involved in politics for the purpose of serving the people but I also find that politics could also be a platform where we meet with other people and when we are singularly united for a political cause, such friendships with others may bloom into comradeship.

“Yet unfortunately in politics, sometimes due to opposing political interests take place and the bond of friendship is thus easily shattered. When that happens, then a betrayal is committed,” he said.

Mukhriz explained that this does pose a significant impact on one’s self-confidence and trust towards others.

“Just imagine how we will interact with others, how we further develop the friendship of those we just met. It is definitely not a good thing.

“I am one of those who strive to think good of others and sometimes people tell me because of this I am often the victim of betrayals which I have indeed experienced recently,” he said.

However, Mukhriz said there was much to learn from the bitter experience and a lesson those who are involved in politics must endure.

“Well you know what they say, if you don’t want to be struck by waves, do not sit by the beach,” he quipped much to the amusement of the other panelists.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mukhriz had asserted that the Kedah state government was still intact and working despite news of defections and “betrayal’ by PH lawmakers who voiced their support for the Perikatan Nasional coalition through a press conference held a day earlier.

Should the PH state government collapse, this would be the second time Mukhriz would have lost the top post since 2016, at the height of his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s fallout with then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

A total of 36 Kedah state assemblymen are scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Wisma Darul Aman later today.