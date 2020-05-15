KL police chief: Pudu cordoned off for Covid-19 screenings, not under EMCO

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Pudu was cordoned off early this morning as authorities upped Covid-19 screening efforts in the area.

Armed Forces personnel was seen setting up barbed wire fencing as early as 3am at surrounding areas across Hotel Pudu Plaza, similar to recent efforts at the nearby Jalan Raja Bot wet market in Chow Kit.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed the area was cordoned off, but said it was not under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“It is not a lockdown but an exercise to ‘empower’ the movement control order (MCO),” Mazlan clarified to reporters this morning via text messages.

“It’s not an EMCO or tightening of the MCO. It’s just similar to what we did at the Jalan Raja Bot wet market in Chow Kit,” he further clarified.

The market along Jalan Raja Bot in Kuala Lumpur had recently been ordered to close for two weeks by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The market was closed till last Wednesday for sanitisation while the MOH conducted screenings on all market workers.

Pudu is known as a magnet for crowds due to its proximity to Bukit Bintang and Chinatown as well as the high number of shops and schools in the area.