Election Commission sets July 4 for Chini by-election

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Chini by-election triggered by assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun’s death will be held on July 4, the Election Commission announced today.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun made the announcement following a meeting of the commission this morning.

Azhar said nomination day will be on June 20 while early voting will be conducted on June 30.

The by-election is under extra scrutiny as it will be the first to be conducted in Malaysia in the middle of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The EC chief added that the by-election will be in full compliance with guidelines from the conditional movement order (CMCO) that is due to expire on June 9.

The entire exercise is expected to cost the EC approximately RM4.3 million, Azhar added.

Abu Bakar, 60, died on May 7 of a suspected heart attack.

The late Umno lawmaker first won the seat in 2004 and last defended it in the 14th general election when he saw off challenges from PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain and Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim from PAS.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has announced the coalition’s intention to defend the seat.

The by-election campaign is likely to feature former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the state seat falls under his Pekan federal constituency.