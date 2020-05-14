Health D-G: Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cluster in Solok Duku madrasah, four positive cases found

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has detected a new cluster for Covid-19 cases involving a madrasah in Solok Duku, Melaka. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Health Ministry has detected a new cluster for Covid-19 cases involving a madrasah or Islamic religious school in Solok Duku, Melaka, when four out of 107 individuals screened there tested positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said: “The madrasah cluster in Solok Duku has been identified as the latest cluster related to madrasah tahfiz.”

In listing the details of the 107 who have been screened so far, Dr Noor Hisham said that two of the 35 students of the Solok Duku madrasah tested positive for Covid-19.

As for the 10 teachers and staff at the same madrasah, none of them tested positive, he said.

But among the 62 family members of the Solok Duku madrasah’s students, teachers and staff, a total of two Covid-19 positive cases were found, he said.

With the addition of the Solok Duku cluster, this means there are now six Covid-19 clusters involving madrasah or tahfiz schools that have been identified so far in Malaysia.

Out of the six madrasah tahfiz clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said that four of them are sub-clusters to the mass religious tabligh gathering at a mosque in Sri Petaling, while two of the madrasah clusters are under investigation.

