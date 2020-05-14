Fomca: Some pawnshops still imposing charges on customers

People queue up at a pawn shop in Ipoh May 5, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association (Fomca) has received complaints that some pawnshops are pressuring people who are not so familiar with the moratorium by imposing charges even during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Fomca chief operating officer Saravanan Thambirajah urged the Housing and Local Government Ministry to monitor the pawnshops that were charging consumers.

He said the Malaysia Pawnbrokers Association had previously informed that charges should not be imposed for three months, namely from March 18 to May 12.

“Fomca has received complaints from consumers who have pawned their jewellery and have been told to pay charges up to nine months. Therefore, the ministry has to monitor all these pawnshops.

"The ministry should take the initiative to assist the people. Fomca hopes appropriate steps are taken to protect the rights of consumers against bullying simply because they are from low-income groups,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Saravanan said the ministry also gave the people the opportunity to report their predicament via social media or using WhatsApp by sending pictures and information of the pawnbroker involved. — Bernama