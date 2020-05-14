Dewan Rakyat Secretary replaced over ‘no-confidence’ motion fiasco

Senator Yusmadi Yusoff questioned the validity of the move as Riduan was appointed to the position less than three months ago by Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Secretary to the Dewan Rakyat (SUDR) Riduan Rahmat, who was appointed on February 22, has been replaced over the hullabaloo surrounding a no-confidence motion.

Malay Mail understands that Riduan will be posted as the Dewan Negara management secretary, one rung lower than his previous post as the Secretary to the Dewan Negara, which he held from 2014 until earlier this year.

A source from the Parliament said that the matter was likely caused by the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“SUDR was said to try to keep the no-confidence motion by Tun Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Shafie a secret,” said the source who wished to remain anonymous.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Yusof today released a statement confirming former Deputy Department Secretary, Cabinet, Constitution and Inter-Government Relation Division in Prime Minister’s Department Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin has been named as Riduan’s replacement.

“I would like to record the highest appreciation and thanks to Mr Riduan Rahmat on all of his services and contributions as the 13th Secretary to Dewan Rakyat of the Malaysia Parliament since February 22, 2020,” the statement read.

Senator Yusmadi Yusoff confirmed the matter to Malay Mail today, questioning the validity of the move as Riduan was appointed to the position less than three months ago by Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

He also said that the PN government should not interfere with Parliament appointments.

“The SUDR post is a prestigious post that was appointed by and with the consent of Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

“Riduan is an experienced Parliamentary staff which has been vital in Parliamentary independence and reforms over the years and he was appointed through the Parliamentary Services Act.

“The government after 2018 has always prided itself on focusing on Parliamentary reforms and the independence of the Parliament,” he told Malay Mail

Yusmadi added that Parliament should be administered by qualified candidates under the separation of powers doctrine as enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

“Anyone who replaces Riduan should be an independent, experienced, and qualified personnel.

“It should not be someone from the executive branch which will be biased towards the government.

“I want the PN government to explain the matter,” he said.

Riduan was appointed Secretary to the Dewan Rakyat effective February 22, succeeding Datuk Roosme Hamzah, whose one-year contract ended after she went on a mandatory retirement on February 22.

Riduan, 55, holds a Bachelor of Administration and Business (Human Resource Management) degree from Universiti Teknologi Mara and a Master of Social Science (Political Science) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He joined the civil service as an administrative officer at the Parliament of Malaysia on January 31,1989 and has served as Dewan Negara Secretary since September 8, 2014.

Nizam was a former lawyer who joined the government service as an Administrative and Diplomatic Service Officer (PTD) at PMO in 2005.

Last week, the media reported that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against his successor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when Parliament convenes on May 18.

The letter dated May 4 sent by Tun Dr Mahathir to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Mohammad Ariff, stated the former’s intention to table the motion as Muhyiddin does not have the majority support of Members of Parliament to remain as prime minister.

It comes after Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal earlier sought a motion of confidence in Dr Mahathir in a letter to Ariff that went viral on social media late on Wednesday (May 6).