Penang Hill Festival 2020 postponed

File picture of the view from Penang Hill. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, May 13 — This year’s Penang Hill Festival (PHF2020), which was planned for July 16 to 19, will be postponed until further notice.

Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), in a statement, said it had decided to delay the event due to the current prohibition on large gatherings of people.

The Penang Hill Festival, held to celebrate the history of the hill, the environment and Penang Hill’s cultural heritage, has been held annually since 2018.

Various activities to highlight the natural attractions of the hill had been planned.

“We have to postpone this event as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” PHC said in the statement.

It said PHF2020 will be held at a date that will be announced later in accordance with guidelines set by the state government and relevant authorities.