Kedah Opposition leader announces formation of Perikatan state govt, collapse of Pakatan and Mukhriz’s reign as MB

According to Kedah’s Opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 19 from the 23 assemblymen present today agreed to form a new Kedah state government under the flag of PN. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Kedah’s Opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today announced the formation of the Perikatan Nasional state government with the support of 23 assemblymen, effectively bringing an end to the Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) state administration.

The PAS Jeneri assemblyman, during a press conferences broadcasted “live” on PAS Kedah’s Facebook, detailed out how 15 PAS assemblymen, along with two from Barisan Nasional (BN), four from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and two former PKR members, had joined forces.

Lunas assemblyman and state exco Azman Nasrudin as well as Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling Kui Ee are the latest defectors from PKR, who both today formally through a press conference left the party in support of the PN administration.

“It is with pleasure that I would like to announced that on May 12, 2020, on the 19th day of the Ramadan month, a total of 23 Kedah assemblymen have lost their confidence in the leadership of Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as the Kedah mentri besar.

“With the loss of confidence, therefore the Pakatan Harapan government of Kedah has collapsed.

“In a mutual agreement, 19 from the 23 assemblymen present here today have agreed to form a new Kedah state government under the flag of PN,” Muhammad Sanusi said during the press conference.

He then explained that the candidate for the next mentri besar lies in the hands of the federal PN leadership, whom he said would decide on the nominees before presenting the list to the state government.

The Kedah State Legislative Assembly has a total of 36 seats, with 19 required to form a simple majority.

