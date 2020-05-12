Ismail Sabri: Just customers’ name, contact number will do for Covid-19 contact tracing

People keeping their distance from each other outside Giant Hypermarket during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that shop owners need to only register their customers’ names and telephone numbers for Covid-19 contact tracing.

In his daily press briefing here, he said that they can follow similar requirements made mandatory in the Gerak Malaysia app, which only requires the aforementioned details.

Ismail Sabri was responding to a question on the concerns expressed by many about sharing their personal information, especially identification card (IC) numbers and home addresses.

“However, I understand many are concerned and don’t want to list their home addresses.

“Similar to IC numbers, many told me they were afraid their name and IC numbers would be misused.

“Just follow the Gerak Malaysia app, which requires names and contact numbers. So, when there is a case, just call the number. No need to know the home address, no need to have the IC number. These two conditions suffice,” he said.

After using Makcik Kiah as an example of how much financial aid one can get from the government during the movement control order (MCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin used Pak Salleh in his Labour Day address, as an example of what standard operating procedures (SOP) almost all businesses would have to adhere to when they reopened on May 4.

Muhyiddin last week announced that almost all economic sectors and businesses would be allowed to reopen, subject to strict conditions in what is termed as the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Pak Salleh, a restaurant owner, must make sure there is at least a two-metre distance between tables. This is important so they leave a space in the middle for their staff to move around.

“Pak Salleh must also place a notice on each table restricting the number of customers per table. If it’s a small table maybe limit to one person and for the bigger ones maybe three to four people,” said Muhyiddin.

“Then he must make a line of at least one metre apart at the pay counter to make sure customers keep their distance. Provide ample hand sanitisers and soap at the hand wash areas and buy disinfectants for the tables.

“Once the customer leaves, the staff must immediately clean the tables,” said Muhyiddin, adding that Pak Salleh and his staff must always be wearing face masks, and that employers must provide these face masks at all times for their staff.

He also insisted on temperature checks on customers before they are allowed to enter the premises. Restaurants are required to take down the names and phone numbers of all customers too.

“They must take note of the time and date the customers came in. This is very important as in case there is a positive case involving one of the customers, we can trace the other customers who were there at the same time,” said Muhyiddin.