Johor Pakatan cancels tabling no-confidence vote against MB after Sultan cautioned against ‘disruption’

JOHOR BARU, May 11 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not be tabling a no-confidence motion against Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad during the opening of the state assembly sitting this Thursday, chapter chief Aminolhuda Hassan said today.

He said the decision was made after Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar had recently informed all assemblymen to abide by the coming state assembly’s proceedings in Kota Iskandar on that day, with the Johor ruler saying he does not want any “disruption”.

“We in PH Johor will abide and respect the royal institution. With that, there will be no motion coming from us, especially on the no-confidence against Datuk Hasni.

“Tuanku has made it clear that he does not want any disruption when he officiates the Johor state legislative assembly sitting on May 14,” Aminolhuda told Malay Mail, referring to the sultan.

Aminolhuda said the sultan’s message was relayed to Johor PH leaders through state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

He was responding to rumours that PH may initiate a no-confidence vote against Hasni on that day.

Aminolhuda explained that all 27 PH assemblymen would be attending the one-day sitting.

He said the assemblymen have carried out all the necessary online registration to attend the opening.

“At the same time, we also hope that the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen will also abide by the Sultan of Johor’s advise on the matter.

“Hopefully, they will not bring their motion to replace Speaker Suhaizan,” said Aminolhuda, referring to Johor PN assemblymen.

Aminolhuda, who is the Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief and also Parit Yaani assemblyman, said that PN does not have the numbers to oust the Speaker.

He claimed that the alleged statutory declarations it wanted its assemblymen to sign did not get the support needed.

Last week, Johor’s political atmosphere was heated after both state PN coalition parties Bersatu and Umno had a tense stand-off.

There were also rumours that PH will table a no-confidence motion against Hasni. At the same time, it was revealed that there was a plot to oust Suhaizan from his role.

The Johor state legislative assembly is scheduled to meet for a day on Thursday.

Johor has a total of 56 state assembly seats. PN holds 29 seats with Umno having 14, followed by Bersatu (11), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one Independent.

Johor PH has a total of 27 seats with DAP leading with 14, Amanah (nine) and PKR (four).