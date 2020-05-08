Speaker accepts Dr M’s motion for no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff’s statement published on Bernama’s Facebook did not specify when the motion will be tabled, suggesting that it might not emerge during the single-day May 18 meeting. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff has accepted former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposed vote of no-confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Crucially, however, Mohamad Ariff’s statement published on Bernama’s Facebook did not specify when the motion will be tabled, suggesting that it might not emerge during the single-day May 18 meeting.

Mohamad Ariff’s statement also reiterated his rejection of Dr Mahathir’s separate motion for the former to remain as the Speaker until the current Parliament is dissolved.

“The motion under Rules of Meeting 27(3) has been accepted to be brought to the Dewan Rakyat session in the future,” wrote Muhammad Ariff.

