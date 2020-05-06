Bukit Aman: Express buses, motorcycles not allowed for interstate travel

Express bus services and motorcycles cannot be used for interstate travel from tomorrow until May 10, — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Express bus services and motorcycles cannot be used for interstate travel from tomorrow until May 10, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the decision to ban the use of these two modes of transportation had been decided earlier.

“In addition, travelling on flights within Peninsular Malaysia is allowed. But those wanting to travel to Sabah and Sarawak will have to first apply online using the existing platform made available by the state governments before purchasing flight tickets,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Meanwhile, Huzir said that only four passengers would be allowed in a vehicle for interstate travelling.

“However, it also depends on the discretion of the officer in charge of the roadblocks,” he said. — Bernama