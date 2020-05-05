Zahid’s daughter, son-in-law plead guilty, fined RM800 for breaching MCO

Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahamd Zahid is pictured at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya May 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband, Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, both received a fine today after admitting to breaching the movement control order before the Magistrates Court here.

They entered their guilty pleas after the charge proffered under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) was read out to them in a closed court.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim then fined them RM800 each for the offence that is punishable by a fine of up to RM1,000, no more than six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Journalists present at the court complex here today were barred from covering the proceedings for reasons that still remain unclear.

Reporters had initially been allowed into the courtroom but were later escorted out to allow remand proceedings to take place

They were barred when they tried to re-enter later.

Nurulhidayah is the daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

MORE TO COME