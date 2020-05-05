Ismail Sabri denies more EMCO areas in Selayang, Chow Kit, just ‘administrative restriction’

K An Armed Forces personnel stands guard in the vicinity of the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon UALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today denied that the government has imposed the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on two new areas in Selayang and Chow Kit.

The defense minister told his daily Covid-19 press conference that no area can be placed under the EMCO unless he himself has made the official announcement.

“Not yet, as long as I have not made the announcement, there is no EMCO. However, there is an administrative restriction there. Maybe we control it with barbed wires and such but we have not declared those areas as EMCO.

“But there is tighter control to going in and out of those areas. And we are also conducting swab tests for every resident in that area even though it is still under administrative control,” said Ismail Sabri.

It was earlier reported by the media that the Health Ministry announced via Facebook two new areas in Selayang and Jalan Raja Bot as being placed under the EMCO.

The post, which was supposedly uploaded this morning, stated that Taman Wilayah and Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang, and Jalan Raja Bot where the Chow Kit market had been sealed by the authorities early today, have been slapped with the EMCO.

“The enhanced MCO in the concerned areas began since predawn Tuesday (May 5),” the post reportedly said.

However, when the Malay Mail checked the ministry’s Facebook page later, it could not find the post.



