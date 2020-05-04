On first day of CMCO, Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases back to two-digit, zero death

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said after two days of a steady rising trend of new Covid-19 cases, the number of new cases is back down to two digits. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 – After two days of a steady rising trend of new Covid-19 cases, the number of new cases is back down to two digits, with 55 new cases reported.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 55, 48 were locally transmitted while seven were imported cases from Malaysians returning from abroad.

“There were also no deaths reported in the last 24 hours, meaning the country’s death toll is still at 105, or 1.65 per cent,” he said this during his daily press conference.

“Out of the 48 local cases, half of them were detected in clusters and locality under the Emergency movement control order (EMCO),” he said, adding that 21 of them were from the Pusat Bandar Utara and wholesaler market.

Other cases were from Selangor Mansion (two cases) and Malayan Mansion with one case.

A new cluster has been detected in Taman BDC, Kuching, Sarawak which originated from the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster.

It involves 37 cases of three generations — family members, mosque-goers and work colleagues.

The new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 6,353, with 1,764 still active.

Of the number, 28 are in the intensive care, with 13 requiring breathing assistance.

Yesterday, 71 patients were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 4,484 or 70.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also encouraged Malaysians to download two apps to help the government with their efforts in curbing the deadly Covid-19.

“MySejahtera and MyTrace apps are free and all those living in Malaysia are encouraged to download the apps,” he said.

MySejahtera can help users find hotspots and trackers of people nearby using bluetooth while MyTrace is to aid contract tracing.