Report: Single Covid-19 case during voluntary testing sees Ampang market closed

An Alam Flora personnel sprays disinfectant at the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Authorities found one positive Covid-19 case among traders at a market in Taman Tasek Tambahan, Ampang, Selangor, earlier this week and has since ordered its closure, The Star reports.

The case involved an employee of a trader at the market who tested positive after undergoing voluntary testing a few days ago, according to Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) president Datuk Abdul Hamid Hussain.

“The district health office has instructed that the market be closed for three days, starting May 2,” the English daily quoted him as saying.

“MPAJ is carrying out cleaning works at the market while the health office will be conducting screening tests for all the traders and staff.”

As a precautionary measure, other council-operated markets will also be disinfected, he added.

It is unclear if the case is linked to any of the major infection clusters. Selangor, the country’s most populated state, has one the highest positive cases next to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city.

New Covid-19 cases shot back into the three-digit range for the first time since April 16 on Saturday, nearly all of which are local transmissions.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported 105 new Covid-19 patients today versus 116 full recoveries as of noon.

60 of the new cases, however, are from red zone localities now under the enhanced movement control order.