PJ police to reduce roadblocks during CMCO tomorrow

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Petaling Jaya police will reduce the number of roadblocks in the district beginning Monday in line with the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO).

District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said this was aimed to reducing traffic congestion, and stationing police personnel in the crowded areas to ensure public compliance with social distancing.

The changes will go effect at midnight tonight (May 4).

“Policemen will carry out mobile duties in areas such as supermarkets, markets, commercial and leisure centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said the nine roadblocks to be closed involved several toll plazas namely NPE PJS2, Subang, Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara, Damansara, Persiaran Surian, Federal Highway at KM34.1 and Royal Chulan.

The remaining roadblocks that will be lifted are at PJU 8/1 traffic light, Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP) exit to Mutiara Damansara.

He said police will however set up a new roadblock at 8 ½ miles, Old Klang Road.

“However, the roadblocks along Persiaran Mahogani in Section 9, Persiaran Jati (Section 8, Kota Damansara) and Persiaran Sungai Buloh will still be in operation,”’ he added.

Nik Ezanee said the road users can use alternative roads through Jalan Persiaran Kenaga- Kota Damansara toll plaza, Jalan Persiaran Surian-Palm Spring Kota Damansara and Jalan Persiaran Tropicana-Casa Tropicana.

He added the police will still continue patrolling and carrying out crime prevention rounds.

As such, he also advised the public to continue obeying the fourth phase of the CMCO to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama