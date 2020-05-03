Ismail Sabri: Private vehicles allowed to carry four family members during CMCO

An FRU personnel mans a roadblock on Jalan PJU 7/1 in Petaling Jaya April 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The government has decided to allow private vehicles to carry four persons on the condition they are from the same house and family following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the approval was given as the issue of social distancing did not involve family members who have been living in the same house.

“As such the government has decided to allow private vehicles to carry four persons provided they are from the same family who have been living in the same house.

“Nonetheless, I believe some would try to take friends, but action would taken against those found infringing the standard operating procedure,” he told the daily MCO media conference here today.

Touching on public transport operation, which is resuming tomorrow, Ismail Sabri said commuters and operators would have to abide by the guidelines set by the government.

He stressed that it was important to facilitate the movement of the people to and from work when the CMCO is implemented.

“This include adhering to social distancing and cleanliness requirements. For public transport, the total number of passengers would be limited to half of the actual capacity,” he said.

He said enforcement personnel would be deployed to assist and monitor compliance to the guidelines in the government’s effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain for the safety of the people.

Elaborating on CMCO which is starting tomorrow, Ismail Sabri said those who have decided to start operation, have to comply with every SOP set by the government.

He emphasised that the government understands the anxiety of the people against the reopening of the business and industrial sectors which would involve mass movements.

“In fact, many also expressed worries that the CMCO may cause a spike in Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Therefore, the people are advised to practise self-regulation to ensure they stay away from the pandemic and break the Covid-19 infection chain.

Ismail Sabri said members of the public are also urged to play their roles and shoulder their responsibilities to ensure they themselves, their families and communities are safe and avoid going to public places if there is no need to go out of the house. — Bernama