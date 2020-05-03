Covid-19: ‘MyTrace’ app to help in contact tracing, says senior minister

A passenger wearing a protective face mask uses her phone at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has developed an application called MyTrace to help the government trace individuals who may have gone near anyone carrying the Covid-19 virus, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said MyTrace, which was developed in collaboration with local experts, would complement the MySejahtera launched earlier and would use the Bluetooth technology for contact tracing.

“When mobile phone users with MyTrace are near each other, the Bluetooth waves can detect their presence.

“Based on the strength of the Bluetooth waves detected, the distance and period of their meeting can be determined. The data collected will be kept for 21 days in the handphones of users,” he told a daily press conference here today.

Ismail Sabri said the consumer data gathered would be anonymized and MyTrace was not meant to collect geolocation information. — Bernama