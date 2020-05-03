CMCO: Public transport capacity reduced to half as economy reopens tomorrow

Commuters are pictured at an MRT station in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Public transportation use will be reduced to half the usual capacity for each ride, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a day before workers return to work and the government lifts some restrictions to restart the economy tomorrow.

“For example, if the bus can fit 80 people (at any one time), only 40 will be allowed to ride,” he told a press briefing in Putrajaya today.

The capacity limitation will be a part of the strict standard operating procedures to ensure social distancing remains enforced.

Putrajaya has decided to allow a large sector of the economy to reopen amid mounting concern over the economic cost the restrictions have had on the general public’s income and livelihood.

MORE TO COME