Report: Umno deputy president says snubbed TNB chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan said he declined the offer for him to be the chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, the Umno leader confirmed this when asked about rumours that he snubbed the appointment.

The rejection was a notable departure from the party’s clamour for its leaders to be given posts to reflect Umno’s size in the Perikatan Nasional administration.

The news portal quoted an Umno source as saying Mohamad rejected the offer as he wanted to concentrate on preparing the party to face the next general election.

While the Pakatan Harapan had avoided political appointments, the new ruling coalition has installed many of its politicians in government-linked corporations and statutory bodies.

Just yesterday, the Rural Development Ministry appointed five federal lawmakers as the chairmen of statutory bodies under its purview.

They include Beaufort MP Datuk Hajah Azizah Mohd as the new Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman, Jempol MP Datuk Haji Mohd Salim Sharif as the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) chairman and Bachok MP Tuan Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz as the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) chairman.

It also appointed Senator Datuk Razali Idris as the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman and Permas assemblyman Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh as the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) chairman.