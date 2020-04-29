Govt to send illegal immigrants identified in areas under EMCO to immigration facilities

An Armed Forces personnel cordons off the vicinity of Selangor Mansion, on Jalan Masjid India, with barbed wire on April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The government will place all illegal immigrants identified in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at immigration detention centres after the order is lifted, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they may also be sent to the 11 special prisons gazetted by the Home Ministry if the need arises.

“For example, at Taman Murni in Selayang which is still under EMCO, the government plans to pick up all identified illegal immigrants in the area to be sent to detention centres.

“If these detention centres cannot accommodate them, we will send them to the special prisons,” he told a daily media briefing on MCO here today. — Bernama

