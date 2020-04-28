Sultan of Kelantan contributes two million rubber gloves to Health Ministry

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pic), representing Sultan Muhammad V, handed the contribution to the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in a ceremony at MOH. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 ― The Ministry of Health today (MOH) receives a personal contribution of two million rubber medical gloves from the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V for use by frontline workers in the war against Covid-19.

The contribution was handed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, representing Sultan Muhammad V, to the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in a ceremony at MOH.

The event was witnessed by the Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Also present were MOH Secretary General Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. ― Bernama