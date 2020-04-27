Minister Rina Harun denies food baskets distributed only to certain constituencies

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the distribution was made based on the applications received through 108 Social Welfare Department offices nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TANJUNG MALIM, April 27 — Allegations that the distribution of food basket aid to B40 households affected by the movement control order (MCO) was limited to selected Parliamentary constituencies is not true.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the distribution was made based on the applications received through 108 Social Welfare Department offices nationwide.

“During this critical period, we receive applications from Members of Parliament as well as various parties including mosque committees, village heads, individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through Talian Kasih,” she told reporters after distributing the food aid here today.

She was commenting on an allegation by Ipoh Barat MP M. Kula Segaran that his constituency household heads have yet to receive the 1,000 food basket aid allocated.

According to Rina, over 360,000 food baskets have been distributed to about two million affected Malaysians during the implementation of the MCO.

She added this ongoing effort would be carried out as long as the order is in force.

Meanwhile, a recipient, Salmiah Abdul Muhamad, 57, said she was very grateful as her husband Adnan Nasir, 64, was chosen to receive the food basket aid for her family during Ramadan.

Another recipient, Noraziyana Mat Said, 34, who resides at Kampung Simpang 4, said the aid helped to reduce the burden of purchasing groceries for her eight children aged between two and 12 during the fasting month.

“My husband works as a despatch rider with a mailing company and he has also been taking care of his ailing uncle since four years ago,” she said. — Bernama