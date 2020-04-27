Demand for National Library’s e-books soars during MCO

New membership registration for u-Pustaka and visitors to the library portal has increased dramatically during the MCO. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The demand for e-books from the National Library of Malaysia (PNM)’s digital collection has soared since the beginning of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

PNM Library System and Network Division senior deputy director Aidatul Hasnida Abdul Rani said in March alone nearly 40,000 of the library’s digital books were borrowed compared to an average of about 15,000 during the regular months.

According to her the new membership registration for u-Pustaka and visitors to the library portal has increased dramatically during the MCO.

“Membership registration and portal visitors statistics showed an increase during the current MCO. As of April 21, 2020, the cumulative number of u-Pustaka members is 501,295.

“During the MCO alone, membership registration reached 22,982 members. The highest membership registration was at the beginning of the MCO reaching 6,069 registrations in one day (March 19),” she told Bernama. — Bernama