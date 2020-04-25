Two Malaysians among Thailand’s 53 new Covid-19 cases

Military police and police officers wearing protective masks question people at a checkpoint during the curfew period in Bangkok April 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 25 — Thailand has reported 53 new Covid-19 cases, including 42 at Sadao’s Immigration Detention Centre in the southern province of Songkhla and another death, bringing the tally of infections to 2,907 and 51 fatalities.

Of the 42 cases reported at the centre, two of them are Malaysians, 34 are from Myanmar, Vietnam (3) and one each from Yemen, Cambodia and India who are detained for immigration-related offences.

Sadao’s acting Immigration Police chief Col Gen Mana Naktung said at present there were 115 migrants, including children at the detention centre.

“We conducted active case finding at the detention centre. All detainees undergo Covid-19 testing. At present, 42 have been tested positive.

“We are still waiting for the results of the remaining detainees,” he told Bernama when contacted from here today.

The Sadao Immigration checkpoint has been ordered closed from 22 to 29 April after at least four personnel there were tested positive for Covid-19.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the medical teams have been providing treatment to all the 42 patients at Sadao’s Immigration Detention Centre.

Meanwhile, he said a 48-year-old Thai man who was infected with the deadly virus along with four other family members was the latest Covid-19 fatality reported.

To date, he said 2,907 Covid-19 cases have been reported with 2,547 cases having recovered and discharged from hospitals while 309 were still warded. The accumulated death toll now stands at 51.

“The authorities will continue to conduct active case finding in targeted areas including migrant communities and immigration detention centres,” he said at the Covid-19 daily briefing here today.

Thaweesilp said Thailand had added five neighbouring countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar — to the Disease Infected Zone list on April 23 to effectively manage the movement of the people and bring them to quarantine facilities amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The six other countries and territories in the list are South Korea, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran. — Bernama