Malaysian doctor attached to UK public hospital dies from Covid-19

Dr Vishna Rasiah was a neonatal expert physician at the Birmingham’s Women Hospital in the UK. — Picture via Twitter/NursingNotesUK

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Dr Vishna Rasiah, a Malaysian medical doctor who worked at Birmingham’s Women Hospital, UK, has died of Covid-19, the city’s Women and Children Foundation reported on its website.

Dr Vishna, or affectionately known as Vish, was a neonatal expert physician at the hospital.

Its executive director, Sarah-Jane Marsh, had described the Malaysian national as a highly-skilled expert loved by colleagues.

“The deceased was highly dedicated when it comes to attending and treating toddlers and their families,” she said.

“Vish’s passing was unexpected and has left a huge impact on his wife, his daughter and the neonatal field. We must remember the good values he espoused, his vision and courage will forever be in our hearts.”

Dr Vishna was seen as a respected figure within the Birmingham community, according to Dr Fiona Reynolds, the hospital’s medicinal director.

“The deceased had treated so many patients when he was the neonatal physician in Birmingham,” she said.

The United Kingdom is among European countries most hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed over 190,000 people worldwide.

The UK alone had reported close to 20,000 deaths and 143,000 confirmed infection cases.